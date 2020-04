Retail establishments in shopping districts across Mexico are boarding up storefronts and paying for additional security guards amid fears that the country's coronavirus-triggered economic paralysis will lead to a sharp increase in theft.

"Crime has definitely increased. Opportunistic people have taken advantage of the Covid-19 crisis to loot and try to carry out robberies," Jose Luis Calderon, vice president of the Mexican Association of Private Security Businesses (AMESP), told Efe on Tuesday.