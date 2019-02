Mexican Government Secretary Olga Sanchez Cordero admitted on Wednesday that she and her husband own a luxury apartment in Houston, saying that she listed the property on her financial disclosure form but the Public Administration Secretariat failed to release the information.

The daily Reforma published a front-page story on Wednesday that said Sanchez Cordero has owned a penthouse apartment worth about 11.1 million pesos ($580,000) since 2009 in the Texas city.