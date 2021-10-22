Mexican capital's new airport to include fossil museum

An view of the life-size mammoth replica at the Santa Lucia Quinametzin Paleontological Museum in Zumpango, Mexico, on 15 October 2021. EFE/Jose Mendez

Remains of a mammoth are recovered by specialists from the National Institute of Anthropology and History at the construction site of Felipe Angeles International Airport in Zumpango, Mexico, on 15 October 2021. EFE/ Jose Mendez