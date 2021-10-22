A life-size replica of a mammoth welcomes visitors to the Santa Lucia Quinametzin Paleontological Museum at the international airport now under construction in this suburb of Mexico City.
Mexican capital's new airport to include fossil museum
An view of the life-size mammoth replica at the Santa Lucia Quinametzin Paleontological Museum in Zumpango, Mexico, on 15 October 2021. EFE/Jose Mendez
Remains of a mammoth are recovered by specialists from the National Institute of Anthropology and History at the construction site of Felipe Angeles International Airport in Zumpango, Mexico, on 15 October 2021. EFE/ Jose Mendez
