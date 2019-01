Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds up a US $2 bill during his daily morning press conference on Friday, Jan. 4, in Mexico City. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexico's central bank announced Friday that it was asking the Supreme Court to overturn a law barring any public employee from being paid more than the country's president.

"The Banco de Mexico has decided to promote ... a constitutional dispute regarding said norms and laws," the bank said in a statement.