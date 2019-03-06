Secretary General of Mexico's Episcopal Conference (CEM) Alfonso Miranda Guardiola delivers a press conference, in Mexico City, Mexico, 05 March 2019, during which the CEM informed that the Mexican Catholic Church has registered 101 cases of priests accused of child molesting in the last 9 years. EPA-EFE/ Jose Mendez

The president of the Mexican Episcopal Conference (CEM), Rogelio Cabrera Lopez (L), and CEM secretary general, Alfonso Miranda Guardiola (R), offer a press conference in Mexico City, Mexico, 05 March 2019. The CEM reported that the Mexican Catholic Church has registered 101 cases of priests prosecuted for sexual abuse of minors before civil authorities in the last nine years and in 64 dioceses of the 95 that exist in the country. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

The Catholic Church on Tuesday admitted that 101 Catholic priests have been prosecuted for sexual crimes since 2010 in Mexico, but fell short of reporting their current status or the outcome of the accusations before civil authorities.

"So far, we have (data) from 64 dioceses, we have more to compile and we have 101 cases that are in ministerial processes; we don't know the status or the result," Alfonso Miranda Guardiola, secretary of the Episcopal Conference of Mexico (CEM), said at a press conference.