The Catholic Church on Tuesday admitted that 101 Catholic priests have been prosecuted for sexual crimes since 2010 in Mexico, but fell short of reporting their current status or the outcome of the accusations before civil authorities.
"So far, we have (data) from 64 dioceses, we have more to compile and we have 101 cases that are in ministerial processes; we don't know the status or the result," Alfonso Miranda Guardiola, secretary of the Episcopal Conference of Mexico (CEM), said at a press conference.