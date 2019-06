Devotees of the Light of the World gather to pray for the liberation of their leader Naason Joaquin Garcia, arrested in the US under accusations of human trafficking, child pornography and child molesting, in Guadalajara, Mexico, Jun. 5 ,2019. EPA-EFE/ Francisco Guasco

Light of the World church new leader Naason Joaquin Garcia gives a speech during 'Saint Calling of the Church of the Light of the World' meeting, in Guadalajara, Mexico, Aug. 9, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/ULISES RUIZ BASURTO

At least three victims of alleged sexual abuse by the leader of the powerful Mexican church La Luz Del Mundo (Light of the World), Naason Joaquin Garcia, are underage girls, authorities in the United States said Thursday.

"We have four people who are victims, who have given us information and hope to have other people helping us with this case because we believe that there are more victims of abuse of Garcia's," California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said during a press conference.