Handout photos provided by the State of Mexico District Attorney's Office showing Juan Carlos 'N' and his wife Patricia 'N', as well as their home, who have been accused of killing at least 20 women in Ecatepec, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Fiscalia del Estado de Mexico (FGEM)

Hundreds of women march in Ecatepec, in the central State of Mexico, to demand justice and security after the arrest of a couple accused of killing at least 20 women, Ecatepec, Mexico, Oct. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Residents of the central State of Mexico were still reeling on Saturday from the news of the arrest of a couple who have been accused of killing at least 20 women in Ecatepec, in the outskirts of Mexico City.

On Friday, prosecutors from the State of Mexico charged the couple, who were arrested last week, of femicide.