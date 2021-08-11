Outfitted with headdresses made of the feathers of various birds and wearing hand-sewn costumes with leather and colored fabric, the members of a family who perform pre-Hispanic dances are trying to conquer the hearts and the conscience of new generations at the same time that they are working to preserve this tradition.
Mexican dancers perform to conquer the hearts of new generations
Alejandro Vazquez (l), the leader of a dance group specializing in pre-Hispanic dances, and his wife Marine Margarita Campos (r), pose with two shields on Aug. 9, 2021, in Mexico City. EFE/ Mario Guzman
Alejandro Vazquez (l), the leader of a dance group specializing in pre-Hispanic dances, and his wife Marine Margarita Campos (r), pose in costume on Aug. 9, 2021, in Mexico City. EFE/ Mario Guzman
Marine Margarita Campos, the wife of dance group leader Alejandro Vazquez (not shown), poses in costume on Aug. 9, 2021, in Mexico City. EFE/ Mario Guzman