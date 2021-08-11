Alejandro Vazquez (l), the leader of a dance group specializing in pre-Hispanic dances, and his wife Marine Margarita Campos (r), pose with two shields on Aug. 9, 2021, in Mexico City. EFE/ Mario Guzman

Outfitted with headdresses made of the feathers of various birds and wearing hand-sewn costumes with leather and colored fabric, the members of a family who perform pre-Hispanic dances are trying to conquer the hearts and the conscience of new generations at the same time that they are working to preserve this tradition.