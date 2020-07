Mexican women protest against femicide on 14 February 2020 outside the National Palace in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

Women protest against femicide on 14 February 2020 at one of the doors of the National Palace in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

Women beat a fence with graffiti reading 'femicidal' during their march against gender-based violence, during the commemoration of International Women's Day, in Mexico City, Mexico, 08 March 2020. Mexico recorded more than 1,000 femicides - gender-based killings- during 2019, according to official data. It is estimated that 10 women are killed in Mexico each day, a figure that increases year by year. EPA-EFE/FILE/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ

Thousands of women march against gender-based violence, during the commemoration of International Women's Day, in Cancun, Mexico, 08 March 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALONSO CUPUL

Mexico is considering to hold a parliamentary vote for banning beauty contests in the country because such events are a form of symbolic violence against women.

In a virtual meeting on Friday, the Gender Equality Commission of Chamber of Deputies said its members were working on three aspects: to include symbolic and media violence, gender parity reforms, and consolidate the concept of re-victimization. EFE-EPA