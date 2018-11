A handout picture provided by General Prosecutor's Office of Mexico on Oct 2, 2014 shows Hector Beltran Leyva (C), member of the Mexican drug trafficking cartel of Brothers Beltran Leyva, being escorted by authorities in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/PGR HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A composite picture displayed at the Mexican General Attorney Office shows images of alleged Mexican drug lord Hector Beltran Leyva, during a press conference in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct 1, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX CRUZ

Mexican drug lord Hector Beltran Leyva, a prisoner since 2014, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday in Toluca city, Mexico, the Interior Ministry said.

Beltran Leyva, 56, suffered chest pains in his cell at the Federal Social Readaptation Center No. 1, Altiplano, the authorities said in a statement to the media.