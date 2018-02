Spanish EU parliament member Teresa Jimenez-Becerril speaks during the opening session of the 24th meeting of the European Union-Mexico Joint Parliamentary Committee on Tuesday, Feb. 13 in Mexico City. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

Mexican and European Parliament lawmakers pose for a photo at the opening of the 24th meeting of the EU-Mexico Joint Parliamentary Committee on Tuesday, Feb. 13 in Mexico City. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

The 24th meeting of the European Union-Mexico Joint Parliamentary Committee got under way here Tuesday with a commitment to forging common solutions to shared challenges.

The institution of the joint parliamentary committee was created on the basis of "mutual respect," Spanish EU lawmaker Teresa Jimenez-Becerril said during the opening session.