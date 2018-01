Former governor of the Mexican state of Quintana Roo Roberto Borge (c-with bulletproof vest) is escorted through the Captain Juan Delgado air base, where the hangar runway of the National Aeronaval Service (Senan) of Panama is located, adjacent to the International Airport of Tocumen, Panama, on Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Panamanian authorities on Thursday extradited the fugitive former governor of the southeastern Mexican state of Quintano Roo.

Roberto Borge, a former member of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) who had been detained since Sept. 21 at Panama's National Police headquarters after officials declared him a flight risk, was turned over to Mexican authorities Thursday morning at an air base in Panama City.