A woman holds a T-shirt with a message that reads 'Puebla wants peace' as she participates in a tribute to Governor Martha Erika Alonso and her husband and senator Rafael Moreno Valle, who died in a helicopter crash on Dec. 24, during a ceremony held in Puebla, Mexico, Dec. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/HILDA RIOS

Experts investigate the remains of the aircraft in which the governor of Puebla Martha Erika Alonso was traveling, along with her husband, the former governor of the same State Rafael Moreno Valle, in Puebla, Mexico, Dec. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX CORTES BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Experts investigate the remains of the aircraft in which the governor of Puebla Martha Erika Alonso was traveling, along with her husband, the former governor of the same State Rafael Moreno Valle, in Puebla, Mexico, Dec. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX CORTES BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Experts from the Mexican Navy Secretariat found no traces of explosives in the wreckage of the helicopter that crashed on Monday, causing the death of Puebla Governor Martha Erika Alonso, her husband Senator Rafael Moreno Valle and three other people, official sources said on Tuesday.

"The Secretariat of the Navy has reported that the fire and explosives experts, after an analysis of the remains of the aircraft, found no explosives or foreign substances that could have caused the aircraft to crash," said Public Security and Civil Protection Secretary Alfonso Durazo in a Tuesday night press conference.