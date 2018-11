Migrants at a shelter in the city of Tijuana, Mexico, 26 November 2018. Mexico deported 98 migrants who allegedly stormed US border on Sunday breaking a fence of the Federal Police in the city of Tijuana, reported the National Institute of Migration (INM). EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO ZEPEDA

A man sells magazines and newspapers at the border checkpoint Garita El Chaparral, which is functioning normally, in the city of Tijuana, Mexico, 26 November 2018. Mexico deported 98 migrants who allegedly staged a brawl on Sunday breaking a fence of the Federal Police in the city of Tijuana with the desire to cross the border with the United States, reported the National Institute of Migration (INM). EPA-EFE/Alejandro Zepeda

Mexican federal police forces on Monday established a fence around the main shelter for migrants who have arrived in the border city of Tijuana, after Sunday's clash in which hundreds of Central Americans broke a police barrier trying to enter the United States.

The police officers arrived in at least a dozen buses with capacity for 50 passengers each and were deployed with riot gear in the neighborhood of the sports complex "Benito Juarez" which until Sunday night housed some 5,600 migrants.