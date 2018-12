The Mexican publis security minister Alfonso Durazo, at Palacio Nacional in Mexico City Dec. 11, 2018 EPA-EFE/Mario Guzmán

Public Safety Secretary Alfonso Durazo said Tuesday that the government expects its anti-crime strategy to make Mexico a safer place in the next three years.

Speaking during President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's daily morning press conference, Durazo said that the plan will be implemented in stages.