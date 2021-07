Relatives of Covid-19 patients wait for information on 29 July 2021, outside General Hospital of Mexico in Mexico City. EFE/ Sashenka Gutierrez

Health workers transfer a Covid-19 patient on 29 July 2021, in the emergency area of the General Hospital of Mexico in Mexico City. EFE/ Sashenka Gutierrez

Health workers transfer a Covid-19 patient on 29 July 2021, in the emergency area of the General Hospital of Mexico in Mexico City. EFE/ Sashenka Gutierrez

A third Covid-19 wave in Mexico already is putting hospitals under severe strain, some of which are facing bed-occupancy rates of nearly 100 percent.

Even so, the government has downplayed the seriousness of the new spike in cases and expressed confidence that progress with the vaccine rollout will keep coronavirus fatalities low.