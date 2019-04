A group of migrants continue their trek northwards through Mexican territory on April 18, 2019, in the town of Huixtla. EFE-EPA/ Juan Manuel Blanco

Dozens of Cuban migrants set out for Mexico City from Tapachula, Mexico, on April 17, 2019. EFE-EPA/Juan Manuel Blanco

A group of migrants continue their trek northwards through Mexican territory on April 18, 2019, in the town of Huixtla. EFE-EPA/ Juan Manuel Blanco

The Mexican government on Thursday foiled an attempt by 300 Cuban migrants to reach this capital while keeping thousands of Central American migrants contained for months along the border with Guatemala.

Federal Police agents on Wednesday night in Huixtla, Chiapas state, intercepted the five buses in which about 300 Cubans were traveling with the aim of getting to Mexico City, after which they intended to continue northwards toward the US border.