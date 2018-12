President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador appears in the early hours of Dec. 4, 2018 - his third day in office - in a press room at the National Palace in Mexico City crowded with over 100 reporters, photojournalists and videographers. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador appears in the early hours of Dec. 4, 2018 - his third day in office - in a press room at the National Palace in Mexico City crowded with over 100 reporters, photojournalists and videographers. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

It was still dark when Mexico's new president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, left his home in a modest vehicle and crossed the Mexican capital to the National Palace to start his workday.

When the bells of the Metropolitan Cathedral rang at 6:00 am, Lopez Obrador was already meeting with his security Cabinet to find solutions to the intolerable violence hammering the country.