The newly appointed Commander of the National Guard Brigadier General Luis Rodriguez Bucio, along with the President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (L), speaks at a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, April, 11, 2019. EFE- EPA/ Jose Mendez

Two soldiers and a marine who are in the process of retiring, and an active-duty Federal Police officer will be in charge of the National Guard, a new law enforcement agency being organized in Mexico, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday.

"We know who will be in charge of the National Guard; how it will be organized and who will be in command. As we know, we will combine three institutions," Lopez Obrador, the founder and leader of the leftist National Regeneration Movement (Morena), said during his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City.