Energy Minister Rocio Nahle (R) and Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador (L) attend a press conference at the Palacio Nacional, in Mexico City, Mexico, 15 April 2019. EPA-EFE/ JOSE MENDEZ

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily press conference at the Palacio Nacional, in Mexico City, Mexico, 15 April 2019. EPA-EFE/ JOSE MENDEZ

The federal government on Monday revealed the average price for fuel by brand and which service stations in Mexico had the cheapest and most expensive gasoline prices.

From now, on the government will provide information on the fuel industry every Monday, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said during his daily press conference at the National Palace.