Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers a press conference, at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico, 03 January 2019. Obrador affirmed that homicides have dropped marginally during the last month. EPA-EFE/ Sashenka Gutierrez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday that homicides have fallen marginally in Mexico since he took office Dec. 1, continuing to push back against a report in a leading newspaper asserting that murders were up 65 percent.

"It is quite slight, but I maintain that although there's a small decrease, there's a downward trend starting from the time we took over (the office), but we will wait," the president said during his daily morning press conference.