The Secretary of National Defense (C), General Luis Cresencio Sandoval Gonzalez, speaks with the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (left-behind), during a morning press conference on March 27, 2019, in the city of Tijuana, Mexico. EPA-EFE / Joebeth Terriquez

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was here Wednesday to highlight a 21 percent reduction in homicides in this border metropolis that sits next door to San Diego.

"A special joint operation between the army, the navy and the federal, state and municipal police was launched to address the emergency in Tijuana, and important progress has been made with a considerable decrease in homicides," he told a press conference.