President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador reacts during his morning press conference on Feb. 4, 2019, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Government Undersecretary for Human Rights Alejandro Encinas speaks during the morning press conference on Feb. 4, 2019, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his morning press conference on Feb. 4, 2019, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

High-level federal government officials unveiled a plan Monday to try to find the roughly 40,000 people reported missing in Mexico, a program that will allow relatives to assist in the search and incorporates recommendations made by international organizations.

"It is estimated that there are 40,000 people missing, more than 1,100 clandestine graves and around 26,000 unidentified bodies at coroners offices, giving you an idea of the magnitude of the humanitarian crisis and the human rights violations we are dealing with," Government Undersecretary for Human Rights Alejandro Encinas said in a press conference.