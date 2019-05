Photo taken on May 2,2019 of the arrival the seaweed plague affecting the beaches of the Mexican Caribbean, in the state of Quintana Roo (Mexico). EPA- EFE/Alonso Cupul

The federal government will provide support to local officials and the tourism industry as they work to clear seaweed from Mexico's Caribbean beaches, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday.

"That zone is very important and we have to support that region because tourist activity has given much to Mexico," Lopez Obrador, popularly known as AMLO, said during his daily press conference at the National Palace.