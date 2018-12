Residents and officials from Mexico's Puebla state bid farewell on Dec. 25, 2018, to Gov. Martha Erika Alonso and her husband, former state Gov. Rafael Moreno Valle, at their state funeral after they were killed on Christmas Eve in a helicopter crash. EFE-EPA/Hilda Rios

Residents and officials from Mexico's Puebla state bid farewell on Dec. 25, 2018, to Gov. Martha Erika Alonso and her husband, former state Gov. Rafael Moreno Valle, at their state funeral after they were killed on Christmas Eve in a helicopter crash. EFE-EPA/Hilda Rios

Mexico paid tribute on Christmas Day to Puebla state Gov. Martha Erika Alonso and her husband, former Gov. Rafael Moreno Valle, who died earlier this week in a helicopter crash.

Hundreds of residents of the central state of Puebla, along with members of the local and national political class, bade farewell to the ashes of the power couple, both of whom belonged to the conservative National Action Party (PAN).