A photo taken on Aug. 2, 2018, of Spaniard Ivan Mouriz (back right), who is being held by a group of Zapotec Indians in southern Mexico for allegedly misappropriating funds intended for rebuilding homes damaged by the powerful Sept. 7, 2017, earthquake. EPA-EFE/Roberto Rios

A group of Zapotec Indians in southern Mexico are holding a Spanish man they accuse of misappropriating funds intended for rebuilding homes damaged by the powerful Sept. 7, 2017, earthquake.

The inhabitants of Chicapa de Castro, a village in the southern state of Oaxaca, decided on July 30 to forcibly detain Ivan Mouriz, a resident of Mexico since 2010, for allegedly swindling 15 families out of 1.8 million pesos ($96,670).