A photo dated Aug. 2, 2018, that shows Spaniard Ivan Mouriz Collado after he was detained by indigenous people in the southern Mexican village of Chicapa de Castro, Juchitan, Oaxaca state. EPA-EFE/Roberto Rios/File

Mexican Indians in the southern state of Oaxaca have handed over a Spaniard they had been detaining for allegedly stealing earthquake aid.

They turned over Ivan Mouriz Collado to that state's Attorney General's Office on Friday, 11 days after detaining him for allegedly defrauding them out of 1.8 million pesos ($96,670) in funds for rebuilding houses damaged by a series of powerful September 2017 earthquakes.