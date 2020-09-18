A 14 September 2020 photo of indigenous people from Aldama, a municipality in the southeastern Mexican state of Chiapas, who have been displaced from their homes due to a land conflict. EPA-EFE/Carlos Lopez

Maria Luciana Lunes, 13, is still recovering after being shot twice by paramilitary groups in the southeastern Mexican state of Chiapas, where a longstanding armed conflict and the recent pandemic have combined to keep hundreds of indigenous children out of school.

The teenager timidly recalled in an interview with Efe Thursday that, due to constant harassment from paramilitaries and the longstanding conflict pitting the Chiapas municipalities of Aldama and Chenalho, she and her seven siblings spend most of their time in a mountain refuge in Aldama and - like many of their peers - are unable continue their schooling.