Photograph dated April 3, 2019, showing a document of Queen Elizabeth II, which is in the General Archive of the Nation, in Mexico City. The Mexican intelligence services of the Federal Security Directorate (DFS). EPA- EFE/ Eduard Ribas

Operatives working for the now-defunct Federal Security Administration (DFS) spied on communist leaders who opposed Queen Elizabeth II's visit to Mexico in 1983, declassified files show.

A document dated Feb. 2, 1983, reveals that Mexican spies monitored communist organizations who regarded Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, as "undesirable visitors."