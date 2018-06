Candles and flowers are placed next to a picture of slain Mexican journalist Jose Guadalupe Chan Dzib, Cancun, Mexico, June 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

Mexican journalist Jose Guadalupe Chan Dzib was shot dead Friday night in a bar in the southeastern town of Felipe Carrillo Puerto, the state of Quintana Roo's Attorney General's Office said Saturday in a statement.

The A.G.'s Office said that it had launched an investigation into the murder to find those responsible and to determine if the murder was linked to Chan Dzib's activities as a journalist, although it provided no further details as the investigation is ongoing.