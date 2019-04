Mexican journalist Yohali Resendiz shows a panic button provided to her by the Protocol to Protect Journalists, on March 28, 2019, during an interview with EFE in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE / Jose Mendez

Mexican journalist Yohali Resendiz shows a panic button provided to her by the Protocol to Protect Journalists, on March 28, 2019, during an interview with EFE in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE / Jose Mendez

Mexican journalist Yohali Resendiz shows a panic button provided to her by the Protocol to Protect Journalists, on March 28, 2019, during an interview with EFE in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE / Jose Mendez

"They don't have to kill us to deter us," said Yohali Resendiz, a Mexican journalist who - despite being protected by the state - lives in fear when she sees that protection protocols are usually implemented only after it's too late.

There are currently 498 human rights defenders and 292 journalists in the Mexican government's protection program.