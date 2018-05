Journalists participate in a protest against rising violence in the city of Chilpancingo, capital of the state of Guerrero, Mexico, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisca Meza

Journalists participate in a protest against rising violence in the city of Chilpancingo, capital of the state of Guerrero, Mexico, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisca Meza

Journalists from the southern Mexican state of Guerrero protested here Tuesday to demand government protection, while calling on international organizations to intercede amidst a growing wave of violence.

Some 80 journalists participated in the protest march in Chilpancingo, the state capital, saying that they would carry out similar demonstrations every month.