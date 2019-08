Former Government Secretary Rosario Robles, who served in President Enrique Peña Nieto's 2012-2018 administration, arrives at court on Aug. 13, 2019, where she was accused of allowing the embezzlement of 5 billion pesos (about $255.6 million) and her prosecution was approved by the judge on Tuesday. EFE-EPA/Madla Hartz

The prosecution of former Government Secretary Rosario Robles, who served in President Enrique Peña Nieto's 2012-2018 administration, was approved by a Mexican judge on Tuesday.

Robles is accused of allowing the embezzlement of 5 billion pesos (about $255.6 million) and will be imprisoned in the capital under preventive detention.