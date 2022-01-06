Mexican children in this capital still hope to receive toys and other fun gifts for Epiphany, but they also are asking for abundant health for all of their family members and a definitive end to the coronavirus in 2022.

"I only ask them for health for me and my family ... that my family is healthy all year so I can be with them more," said Judith Evelyn, a 10-year-old girl who went with her parents Wednesday to a Three Kings fairgrounds located across from Mexico City's Monument to the Revolution landmark.