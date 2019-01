Mexican President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, during a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, 09 January 2019. Lopez Obrador described the argument between democrats and republicans on US border wall as an 'internal affair' of the United States. EPA-EFE/ Jose Mendez

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday called the US dispute between Republicans and Democrats over the US-Mexico border wall that President Donald Trump wants to build a domestic issue.

"We are not going to respond to approaches that are generated by the internal situation in the United States," the Mexican leader said at his morning press conference.