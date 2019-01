Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his first press meeting of the year at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico, on 2 January 2019. Lopez Obrador denied the rising of the number of murders during his first month of Government, acusing the newspaper Reforma of slander and make sensationalist journalism. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (R) speaks during his first press meeting of the year at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico, on 2 January 2019. Lopez Obrador denied the rising of the number of murders during his first month of Government, acusing the newspaper Reforma of slander and make sensationalist journalism. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador used the term yellow journalism on Wednesday to describe a report in a leading newspaper asserting that murders rose 65 percent in Mexico during his first month in office.

"Today in Reforma, in eight columns, it was said that violence has shot up during the time we have (been in office). This is how reactionary conservatism works, but what they say is not true," the president said at his daily morning press conference.