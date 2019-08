Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City on Wednesday, July 31. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador celebrated figures released Wednesday showing that the Mexican economy grew 0.1 percent in the second quarter despite expectations of a recession.

"Life gives you surprises," he quipped, alluding to analysts' predictions that Mexico's gross domestic product would decline for a second straight quarter - the technical definition of a recession.