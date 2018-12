Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a press conference in Mexico City, Mexico, 28 December 2018. Lopez Obrador refused to pronounce himself, as it was an 'internal matter', about the intention of the US president, Donald Trump, to close the border with Mexico if he doesn't obtain financing for the wall. EPA-EFE/ Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador declined to comment Friday on Donald Trump's threat to close the border if the US Congress fails to provide funding for the boundary wall he wants.

"We have acted prudently and cautiously, and we have not discussed this issue because it is an internal matter of the United States government, and we prefer to abstain," the leftist head of state said at his daily morning press conference.