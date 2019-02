President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, speaks during his morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 5, 2019. Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that he will not respond to accusations by White House chief Donald Trump, and attributed the Republican's remarks to Mexico as 'electoral purposes'. EPA-EFE / Jose Mendez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday that he will not respond if US counterpart Donald Trump makes negative comments about Mexico in pursuit of re-election in 2020.

"If for electoral reasons he wants to involve us - from now on I anticipate it - we will not respond to anything that's brought up within the process of domestic politics and for electoral purposes, in the United States or in any other country," said the Mexican leader at his morning press conference.