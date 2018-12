Experts from the Public Prosecutor's Office of the State of Puebla and Civil Aeronautics continue with the expertise in the area of the plane crash in which the governor of Puebla, Martha Erika Alonso, her husband Rafael Moreno Valle and three other people died, in Coronango, Mexico, 26 December 2018. Mexican Presindet Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador promised today not to hide 'absolutely nothing' in order to eliminate 'suspicions' towards his government in the plane crash. EPA-EFE/Hilda Rios

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks at a morning press conference, in Mexico City, Mexico, 26 December 2018. Obrador promised today not to hide 'absolutely nothing' and thus eliminate 'suspicion' towards his Government in the plane crash in which the Governor of Puebla Martha Erika Alonso, her husband Rafael Moreno Valle and three other people perished. EPA-EFE/ Mario Guzman

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador promised Wednesday that his government will hide "absolutely nothing" concerning the helicopter crash in which opposition politicians Martha Erika Alonso and Rafael Moreno Valle died.

"In this government, there is a commitment and willingness to know the whole truth. We are not going to hide anything, we have to know what caused this accident and this tragedy," the leftist leader said at a morning press conference.