Mexican gays and trans women Saturday sought an end to discrimination against the sexual minorities and violence against the LGBT community in the first Marcha Lencha, a widely used synonym for lesbian in the country.

Hundreds of people marched in downtown Mexico City from the Glorieta de Insurgentes to La Cañita, an iconic LGBTQ bar, to demand an end to hate crimes and full recognition of diverse families, sex education, healthcare without discrimination. EFE