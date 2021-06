A photo taken from Ciudad Juarez in Mexico shows US forensic specialists working next to the body of a Mexican migrant who died after falling on US soil while climbing the border wall between Mexico and the United States, 11 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Luis Torres

A Mexican man died on Friday as he fell while trying to scale a border wall to cross into the state of Texas in the United States on Friday, according to the authorities in both countries.

The accident occurred in the border town of Ciudad Juarez, which borders the city of El Paso, Texas, when the 24-year-old man, whose name was not released, tried to cross into the US and fell from the top of the 10-meter (33 feet) high iron structure.