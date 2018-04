Film students light candles in front of the Jalisco state governor's residence on April 24, 2018, to protest the kidnapping and murder of three film students in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Carlos Zepeda

Director Guillermo del Toro, actor Gael Garcia Bernal and other Mexican movie industry figures expressed sadness Tuesday over the killings of three film students in the western state of Jalisco.

"There are no words to understand the extent of this craziness. Three students are murdered and dissolved in acid. The why is unthinkable, the how is terrifying," Del Toro, winner of two Oscars for "The Shape of Water," said in a Twitter post.