Photo taken July 16, 2019, showing the Sian Ka'an Nature Preserve in southeastern Quintana Roo state, where authorities are fighting several forest fires. EFE-EPA/Lourdes Cruz

The most fragile zone within the Sian Ka'an nature preserve, in the southeastern Mexican state of Quintana Roo, could take 200 years to recover from the damage left by nine forest fires that have destroyed about 5,000 hectares (some 12,500 acres) so far this year.

Felipe Angel Omar Ortiz Moreno, the director of the Sian Ka'an preserve, told EFE that the fires have been caused by people fishing and hunting illegally in what they call "the nucleus," the most preserved part of the ecological reserve.