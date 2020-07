Mexican navy personnel load supplies onto an air ambulance during a demonstration for Efe in Mexico City on Tuesday, 28 July 2020. EFE-EPA/José Méndez

The crew of a Mexican navy ambulance give Efe a tour of the aircraft in Mexico City on Tuesday, 28 July 2020. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

The crews of the Mexican navy's five air ambulances are on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus, which has claimed nearly 45,000 lives in the Aztec nation.

Mexico has more than 400,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases and "Plan Navy" has logged 26 missions transporting coronavirus patients.