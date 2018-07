The Durango state government provided this photo of paramedics aiding passengers after an Aeromexico jet crashed near Durango city airport on Tuesday, July 31. EFE-EPA/CPCE DURANGO

The Durango state government provided this photo of the wreckage of an Aeromexico jet that crashed after take-off from the Durango city airport on Tuesday, July 31. EFE-EPA/CPCE DURANGO

No one was killed Tuesday when an Aeromexico jet with 101 people aboard crashed at Guadalupe Victoria Airport in the northern Mexican city of Durango, the governor of Durango state said.

"It is confirmed that there were no deaths in the accident of Flight AM2431," Jose Aispuro said on Twitter.