All parties represented in the Mexican Senate announced Thursday that they reached an agreement for the creation of a National Guard comprised of both military and police elements under civilian command.

"The National Guard, to be clear, will be of a civilian nature," Ricardo Monreal, leader in the Senate of the leftist governing Morena party, said during a joint press conference with senators from the other parties.