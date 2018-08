A photograph dated July 31, 2018, showing Federal Police officers guarding the Pehaltun subdivision in Cancun, Mexico, where eight suspected Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) members were arrested. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

A photograph dated July 31, 2018, showing Federal Police officers guarding the Pehaltun subdivision in Cancun, Mexico, where eight suspected Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) members were arrested. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

Police arrested 14 suspected Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) members, of whom eight have been linked to 20 murders in the Caribbean resort city of Cancun in the past two months, Mexican National Security Commission director Renato Sales said.

The individuals detained in Cancun are also responsible for running extortion rackets and threatening business owners in the Caribbean resort, Sales said Wednesday.