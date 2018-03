Forensic experts inspect the vehicle where the dismembered bodies of at least six people were found in the city of Guadalajara, Mexico, March 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Zepeda

The remains of at least six people were found Tuesday in a truck in a poor neighborhood of this metropolis in western Mexico, authorities said.

Sources from the Guadalajara police said between six and eight mutilated bodies were found Tuesday morning in the back of an abandoned truck in the Morelos neighborhood.