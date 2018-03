Members of the Mexican Federal Police stand on a dock near a boat after an explosion in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, 21 February 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALONSO CUPUL

Tourists are greeted by security as they board ships in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico 09 March 2018 . Mexican Federal Police will reinforce security in Playa del Carmen, in the Mexican Caribbean, after an explosion on a tourist ship on 21 February wounded 24 and some undetonated explosive devices were found on another ship. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

Mexican Federal Police said Saturday it will strengthen security efforts in the tourist resort town of Playa del Carmen, in the Mexican Caribbean, after an explosion on a tourist boat left 24 wounded on Feb. 21 and an unexploded device was detected on another vessel.

Sixty police officers were deployed both in the ports of Playa del Carmen and on Cozumel Island, both connected by the ferry service, the National Security Commission (CNS) said in a statement.